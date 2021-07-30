Information on allegedly shot down two UAVs of the Azerbaijani army - false - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:
The information disseminated by the Armenian side about two unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani army allegedly shot down over Basarkechar does not correspond to reality, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
This is another misinformation from the opposite side.
