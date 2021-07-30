Information on allegedly shot down two UAVs of the Azerbaijani army - false - MoD

Politics 30 July 2021 02:30 (UTC+04:00)
Information on allegedly shot down two UAVs of the Azerbaijani army - false - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The information disseminated by the Armenian side about two unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani army allegedly shot down over Basarkechar does not correspond to reality, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

This is another misinformation from the opposite side.

Iran opens first Nuclear Technology and Innovation Center
Iran opens first Nuclear Technology and Innovation Center
Iranian MP discusses importance of Vienna talks
Iranian MP discusses importance of Vienna talks
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA
