Combat duty carried out at high level in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1
Trend:
The level of intensive combat readiness of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the liberated territories is being increased, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Military service is conducted 24 hours a day in an intensive working mode according to the daily routine and high-level combat duty is organized in the units stationed at the positions in these regions and in high-mountainous areas.
Military service and combat activities are being improved in connection with the prevention of possible provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces.
Latest
Iran declares amount on loans issued by National Development Fund to water, economy, processing industry
Azerbaijani working groups of Interdepartmental Center in Hadrut discuss done, upcoming work in Karabakh (PHOTO)
Data on environmental damage to Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Jabrayil districts transferred to Prosecutor General's Office