Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2

Trend:

On August 2, at about 03:27 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces’ units from the positions near the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses. The Armenian Armed Forces were suppressed by retaliation fire.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation.