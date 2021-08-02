Over one hundred schoolchildren have participated at annual ADA EU Summer Camp (PHOTO)

Between 5-30 July 2021, ADA EU Summer Camp, entitled “Know your Vətən” has been held at ADA University. Each week of the Camp has been dedicated to a range of certain new topics, including Diplomacy, Economics, Information Technologies, and Environment. The whole Camp has been conducted under the overarching theme “Know your Vətən” recognising the role and importance of equipping knowledge of young generation in nation building, history, and contributions of eminent personalities to our culture.

During a month, the program participants have been developing their own intellectual and creative capacities, broadened their horizons, developed lifelong skillset such as teamwork, analytical thinking, communication, leadership, and self-learning. They discovered their strength that could be a life beacon on selecting a right career path.

Ms. Nargiz Ismayilova, director of the Center of Excellence in EU Studies, said that the academic program of the Camp was combined with game-based learning. It imposes an understarnding how to care and safe environment. Participants keep learning, sociolizing and exploring new interests.

The Summer Camp program was enriched by interactive sessions, debates, field visits, excursions, quests, meetings with diplomats, businessmen, experts and famous musicians. As part of the week dedicated to Information Technologies, the field tour has been organised to the leading mobile operator service ‘Azercell LLC’, wherein camp participants were provided with information on network technologies. The company professionals conducted presentations on the upcoming development trends of mobile technologies, internet, and prospects in the field of ICT, in general.

Campers have visited multiple insitutions to learn more about how government bodies work. They paid a visit to the "DOST" centers, became an eye witness of providing services to citizens and got detailed information about the "Voluntary DOST" program. Week dedicated to Economics have included familiarization with different sectors of businesses and included presentation about how Hotel business run by Absheron Hotel Group. Additionally, they have participated in info session of Coca Cola. CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Florian Sengstschmid made a presentation about tourism field as an important sector of Azerbaijan economy.

Participants paid a visit to ‘PASHA Bank’ to learn about banking system. During their visit, campers have discussed career opportunities in this field.

Visit to Baku Transport Company included discussion about modernization of the urban transport system and creation of a human-oriented urban environment. Traditionally, one of the weeks of the Camp was dedicated to environmental issues. With an intellectual support of “Temiz Sheher”, the schoolchildren have learned about waste management and environmental protection in general and in Baku. Schoolers took part in tour program, titled "From Waste to Art".

The Summer Camp was conducted by ADA University Center of Excellence in EU Studies and ADA Foundation with financial and intellectual support of PASHA Bank and Temiz Sheher.

Starting from 2017 ADA University Centre of Excellence in EU Studies and ADA Foundation are organizing a Summer Camp with participation of schoolchildren from Baku and different regions of Azerbaijan. The Summer Camp is an educational program giving students aged 9-15 years opportunity to spend their summertime in interesting and interactive way and experience a variety of activities, to expand knowledge in different areas of society and intellectually engaged.