Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences in connection with the death of 15 people as a result of an accident with a passenger bus in Turkey, Trend reports referring to Bayramov’s message on Twitter.
Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan is regretful about the news of the tragic accident in the Turkish city of Balikesir.
The minister expressed deep condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the accident and wished the wounded speedy recovery.
