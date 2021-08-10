UNICEF appoints new representative in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Newly appointed UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Alex Heikens presented his letter of accreditation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing UNICEF.

“I am looking forward to further strengthening UNICEF’s long-lasting partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and to working together for a better future for every child in the country,” he said.

Prior to joining UNICEF Azerbaijan, Heikens served for four years as UNICEF Representative in Mongolia, leading the implementation of the UNICEF Country Programme, covering such areas as child protection, health, nutrition, water/sanitation/hygiene, education, early childhood development, adolescents life skills, social protection, air pollution and climate change.

Since 2020 his focus was on supporting government’s efforts to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, getting access to COVID-19 vaccines and strengthening the cold chain across the country.

Heikens is a national of the Netherlands. He is joined by his wife and two daughters.

