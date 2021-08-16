Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

Trend:

On August 15, starting from 19:00 to 19:25 (GMT+4), Armenian armed forces located in the Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar region subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar region, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Moreover, starting from 20:37 to 20:40 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporaly deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army unit located in the vicinity of the city of Shusha from Muhtarkend and Gaybali.

“The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire. There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army. The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.”