Armenian soldiers are deserters and cowards – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

Armenian soldiers are deserters and cowards, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to raise the state flag in the city of Kalbajar, Trend reports.

“The second Karabakh war is our historic victory. There has never been such a victory in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan. There is already sufficient information about the war and I do not want to repeat it. The course of the war is known to everyone. Our textbooks, research papers, articles and books should simply provide very detailed and extensive information about the war and the pre-war period, so that we can record this history the way it is, write it the way it is, so that future generations always know it, don’t forget it, including the Armenian savagery.

But while saying these words about the second Karabakh war today, I want to pay attention to one issue. This war has also resulted in a complete destruction of Armenian mythology. Because, for many years, for 30 years the Armenians had been bragging about of their “military victory”. The Armenians had invented several myths that they allegedly had an “invincible army” and that their army could allegedly hold on to these lands forever. We have blown this myth to smithereens. There is no Armenian army today. The Armenian army has been completely destroyed. The vast majority of weapons and ammunition of the Armenian army was destroyed or taken as spoils of war and is now on display in the Spoils of War Park. We have put an end to the mythology that portrayed the Armenian army as an “invincible army”.

The second myth was that Armenian soldiers were “brave” and could prevail in any war. We have dispelled this myth as well. Armenian soldiers are deserters and cowards. They have acknowledged themselves, and this has been proven, that there were 10,000 fugitives in the Armenian army during the war. There was not a single deserter in the Azerbaijani Army. So this myth was also blown to smithereens. Armenian soldiers are deserters.

Another myth was that the Azerbaijanis would not fight for their lands, that they had come to terms with this situation, and if the war had not been started for about 30 years, it would not start in the future either. We have dispelled this myth too. We have shown that we had never intended to come to terms with this situation. I have said this many times. I said in all my speeches that we would never put up with this situation, that we would liberate our lands from occupiers at any cost, and we did that. This mythology was also shattered.

Yet another myth was associated to their so-called “military commanders”. They were saying that there were prominent generals and commanders in Armenia capable of fulfilling any military task. We saw that their generals are thieves, sellers of soldier’s stew and traitors. Their commanders are also cowards and deserters. Khojaly executioners Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan poked into Karabakh during the war. They were there. But when they saw that the victorious Azerbaijani Army was heroically liberating our lands, they fled and hid. They should be asked why they left. They were in Khankendi, all three of them. Why did you run away? Why did you go into hiding? I said this before and I will repeat – take out that metal scrap, throw your medals in the trash. You are deserters and cowards. We have destroyed you. The former defense minister who played one of the key roles in the Khojaly genocide barely escaped from Shusha at the last moment. They ran away like rabbits. We have destroyed them. We have destroyed their so-called “heroes”, their heroes of non-existent Artsakh. They will live forever with this mark. Deserters, traitors, executioners, cowards – they can only wage war against unarmed civilians. When Khojaly was occupied, there was almost no force to resist them, there were only civilians. They were civilians living in these homes. The snow had not yet melted here in April, and most of them died here. They chased them from here in the direction of Ganja and ambushed them when they were crossing the Murov Mountain, the Omar Pass. They killed them – children, women, the elderly. They were forced to cross the Omar Pass barefoot in the snow, covering dozens of kilometers. Many froze and died on the way. This is Armenian savagery. We have defeated the savages. We have saved the region from savages and fascists. No-one should ever forget that.

Another Armenian myth was that Armenians allegedly have ancient history and culture and were surrounded by “savage Muslims” here. They claimed that Armenia was the center, the cradle or the last stronghold of culture in the Caucasus. This is their culture. These buildings, excavated graves and destroyed mosques are! This was done by Armenians, not an alien from another planet. This was not done during the first Karabakh war, but after the war, in a deliberate manner. Like barbarians, savages and vandals, they demolished the bricks and stones of houses one by one and built huts for themselves.

Even when they were about to leave after signing the act of capitulation, they asked us for time. The Russian leadership asked us to give them an extra 10 days, as they were unable to collect their rags. They asked us to give them some time to come out. We showed humanism again. We gave time until 25 November. But what did they do in this time? They burned and destroyed houses that did not belong to them, the houses they lived illegally in. We can see those houses along the way. They cut down and burned the trees. This is Armenian savagery. Times change, but Armenian fascism does not and will not change. No-one should forget that. No-one should believe the flattering words they say sometimes. Whoever wants to believe this should see this scene, should see the destroyed Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, Gubadli, Jabrayil. The actions of Armenian savages are obvious. However, their supporters do not want to see it. But they must see, and they will! We will put it right in their eyes. We are now publishing books. I have given the instruction, and there will be presentations. There will be exhibitions in foreign countries. We will show it all. Those who do not want to see it will be forced to see. They will see what Armenian fascism and Armenian savagery are,” said the head of state.