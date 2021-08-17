President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid foundation stone for Lachin International Airport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17
Trend:
On 16 August, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid a foundation stone for Lachin International Airport.
Latest
Drawing of lots held in Tank Biathlon competition within International Army Games-2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid foundation stone for Lachin International Airport
We returned to land of our ancestors by crushing Armenian army, head of Armenian fascism – President Aliyev
PFPA-Musavat government and its leaders are deserters, traitors, cowards, and this is the real truth – President Aliyev
We have put an end to the mythology that portrayed the Armenian army as an “invincible army" - President Aliyev
Kalbajar city was completely destroyed by Armenians, like our other cities, villages - President Aliyev (VIDEO)
While retreating, Armenians attempted to blow up tunnel connecting Kalbajar with Lachin - President Aliyev (VIDEO)