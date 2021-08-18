Crews of Azerbaijani armored vehicles improving their combat skills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.18

Trend:

The crews of the armored personnel carriers (APC) of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are improving their combat skills in line with the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports on Aug.18 referring to the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the exercises held at the combined-arms training grounds, military personnel of the units has successfully fulfilled various combat tasks in cooperation with the crews of APC.

The main purpose of the exercises is to improve the combat readiness of military personnel, to increase the level of professionalism of operating combat vehicles in difficult terrain and their use in real combat conditions.