EU ready to assist in delimitation of border between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

The EU stands ready to provide assistance related to border delimitation, the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan told Trend.

“The EU welcomed the cessation of hostilities following the Russia-brokered ceasefire of 9 November 2020 agreed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It continues to call on all parties to strictly respect the ceasefire arrangements and prevent further loss of life. The EU firmly opposes the use of force as a means to settle disputes. It urged for immediate de-escalation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, restraint and engagement on delimitation and demarcation. The EU stands ready to provide assistance related to border delimitation,” said the EU Delegation.