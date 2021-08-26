Former sec-gen of OIC: Many scientific, educational, humanitarian and cultural projects successfully implemented under leadership of Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

Politics 26 August 2021 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Many scientific, educational, humanitarian, cultural, social and environmental projects have been successfully implemented under the leadership of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Former Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu told Trend.

Few first ladies and vice presidents in the world have contributed to the development of their countries and have earned worldwide recognition, he added.

“And the main place among them is occupied by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. Many scientific, educational, humanitarian, cultural, social and environmental projects have been successfully implemented under her leadership. As a former OIC secretary-general, I can say that Azerbaijan is one of the leaders in the field of empowering women in society and increasing their contribution to public affairs. Undoubtedly, this was achieved thanks to the significant contribution of Mehriban Aliyeva,” Ihsanoglu said.

He noted that today women in Azerbaijan have the right to elect and be elected, and their role in society and state affairs has increased thanks to the sincere and significant efforts of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

“Mehriban Aliyeva was next to President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, during military operations, during which Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation. Personally, I was also impressed by the important efforts made by Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of interreligious and intercultural dialogue,” Ihsanoglu stressed.

