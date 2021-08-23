Azerbaijan reveals data on mine clearance in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.23

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan released information on the operations carried out on August 16-23, 2021 in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Karabakh war], Trend reports referring to the agency.

According to the agency, in the reporting period, the agency employees detected 110 anti-personnel and two anti-tank mines, as well as 54 unexploded munitions in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

Totally, an area of 147 hectares was cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.