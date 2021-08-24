President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, Trend reports.
Latest
Finance minister Sitharaman unveils Rs 6L crore national asset monetisation plan | India News – Times of India
Russia predicts annual growth in agricultural products transportation with Uzbekistan within Agroexpress project