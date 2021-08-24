Armenia fires at Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar direction (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 17:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces fired at Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar direction, Trend reports on Aug.24 citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, on Aug.24, since 13:40 (GMT+4), the Armenian forces, from their positions in Zanarkand settlement of the Basarkechar district, using guns and sniper rifles, had been periodically firing at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Yellija settlement of Kalbajar district.

No casualties have been recorded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The units of the Azerbaijani army are controlling the situation.