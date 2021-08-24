We will continue to support Azerbaijan’s national specialists in mine clearance - UN Resident Coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

We will continue to support Azerbaijan’s national specialists in mine clearance, said the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on August 24 in Baku.

“We do hope that the trilateral declaration signed on 10 November will give an impetus to the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus and usher a new era leading to peace and cooperation. The UN supported the government in assessing the needs of the Karabakh region in December. We immediately raised $1 million to help ANAMA clear mines in six districts along the previous line of contact. We will continue to support national specialists in mine clearance, because we understand that this is a priority. At the same time, the UN is working with the World Bank, the European Union and other international partners to establish a fund to coordinate training for ANAMA and ensure that the demining process is carried out in accordance with the highest standards. We remain committed to supporting efforts to ensure the safe and dignified return of IDPs to the region,” she said.