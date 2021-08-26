Azerbaijani team takes second place at first episode of 'Sea Cup' military contest (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

The military seamen participating in the ‘Sea Cup’ contest held as part of the ‘International Army Games – 2021’ performed ‘Water inflow control on coastal training complex’ episode of the ‘Struggle for survivability of ship and rescue training’ stage, Trend reports on Aug.26 citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, first, the sequence of the episode was determined. In this episode, the crews demonstrated their skills and abilities to ensure the safety of the ship, as well as the rescue of the ship.

By the decision of the International Board of Referees on the performance of the contest's first episode, the teams of Iran and Kazakhstan took first place with 38 points, the Azerbaijani team with 32 points - the second place and the Russian team with 28 points took the third place.