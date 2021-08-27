Armenian armed forces fire at positions of Azerbaijan Army in direction of Tovuz region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27
Trend:
On August 26, at 22:20 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in Chinarli village of the Shamshaddin region using assault rifles and machine guns subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Kokhanabi village of the Tovuz region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The opposing side was suppressed by retaliatory fire.
There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army. Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Azerbaijani units control the operational situation.
