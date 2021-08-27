Azerbaijani peacekeepers return to Baku from Afghanistan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served in Afghanistan returned to Baku, Trend reports.
The peacekeepers consisting of 120 persons have returned to Baku after serving at Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.
Earlier, they were evacuated from the country on August 26 at 01:00 [GMT +4]. Together with their weapons and military property they were transported to Ankara by air.
