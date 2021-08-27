Azerbaijan's First VP thanks for birthday wishes (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed her gratitude for the congratulations on the occasion of her birthday, Trend reports.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: "Dear sisters and brothers! Dear friends!

I sincerely thank you for your congratulations, nice and kind wishes on the occasion of my birthday. I highly appreciate your attention, care and support. Thank you so much for your love, sincerity, respect, and trust. I thank each of you for giving me the warmth of your hearts that I feel deeply, inspire me and always help me. I ask the Almighty God to grant each of you the best of health, long life and happiness. May Almighty God protect the people of Azerbaijan and our homeland!