Information disseminated by Armenian side is provocative in nature - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

The information disseminated by the Armenian side is completely false and provocative, said the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan in connection with the information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged firing by units of the Azerbaijani army in several directions, which allegedly lasted 2 hours and the alleged presence of wounded among the Azerbaijani servicemen, Trend reports.

The ministry noted that by spreading such information, the opposite side seeks to hide information about those killed and wounded during armed clashes in the units of the Armenian army.

"On the contrary, on August 29, from 01:40 to 02:10, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the village of Demirchidam of the Kelbajar region, from their positions located in the village of Zod of the Basarkechar region from guns of various calibers.

The opposite side was suppressed by return fire.

We officially declare that no one was injured among the units of the Azerbaijani army," said the ministry.