President Ilham Aliyev about Fuzuli International Airport: Perhaps no airport in world has been built at this rapid pace (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

Trend:

Perhaps no airport in the world has been built at this rapid pace, President Ilham Aliyev said in a video footage of Fuzuli International Airport shared by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

"The construction of the airport began this year. I said that Fuzuli International Airport would be opened this year. Perhaps no airport in the world has been built at this rapid pace," the head of state said.