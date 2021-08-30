Armenia holding Azerbaijani prisoners in tough conditions - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani prisoners are held by Armenia in tough conditions and die due to this, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said, Trend reports on Aug.30.

According to Mammadov, Azerbaijan always complies with UN resolutions on prisoners, hostages, and missing persons.

"As a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, 3,890 people, including 3,171 servicemen and 719 civilians were missing. Armenia took hostage and hasn’t returned 267 civilians, including 28 children, 98 women, and 112 old people," added the official.