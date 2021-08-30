Armenia grossly violates international law - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A large number of Azerbaijani citizens were missing as a result of the military aggression of Armenia, Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports on Aug.30.

According to Aliyeva, Armenia ignoring all the evidence is trying to refute the fact of keeping Azerbaijani citizens as hostages, thus grossly violating international law.

She noted that thousands of Azerbaijanis were assigned disability due to physical and psychological injuries received by them during the Armenian imprisonment.

"As the ombudsperson of Azerbaijan, I had been keeping the issue, related to the captives and hostages under constant control during the 44-day war [between Armenia and Azerbaijan from late Sept. to early Nov.2020],” added Aliyeva.