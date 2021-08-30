Second Karabakh war brought light to issue of captured, missing Azerbaijanis - ICRC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Second Karabakh War [between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020] actualized the issue of captured and missing Azerbaijanis, Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Ariane Bauer said, Trend reports on Aug.30.

According to Bauer, the ICRC is doing everything possible to clarify information about the prisoners and pass it on to their families.

“The ICRC continues and will continue to support countries to inform them about the fate of prisoners of war and missing persons,” she added.