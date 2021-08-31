Lots drawn for teams participating in semi-finals of 'Tank Biathlon' within Int'l Army Games 2021 (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31
Trend:
A drawing of lots for the teams participating in the semi-final of the Tank Biathlon competition, being held within the International Army Games 2021, was held in the Patriot park near Moscow on August 30, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the results of the draw, held with the participation of team heads, coaches and tank crews, on August 31, Azerbaijani tankers will compete in the first division with teams from Russia, Kazakhstan and China.
In the semifinals, the Azerbaijani team will compete in red tanks, the Russian team in blue tanks, the Chinese team in yellow tanks, and the Kazakhstan team in green tanks.
Latest
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund talks on mortgage loans issued in Azerbaijan since 2006 (INTERVIEW)
Lots drawn for teams participating in semi-finals of 'Tank Biathlon' within Int'l Army Games 2021 (VIDEO)
Improvement of balance of payments has positive effect on stability of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - Investment Company
Armenia has not fulfilled its international obligations for more than 25 years in connection with fate of missing persons - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO)
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president