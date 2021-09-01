First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won next gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (UPDATE)

title changed, details added (first version posted on 17:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani athlete, who brought the next gold medal to the country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

“Our athlete Vali Israfilov won the next, 11th gold medal for our country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games," the first vice-president said in a post on her Instagram page. "I sincerely congratulate the youngest Azerbaijani champion, who broke the Paralympic record, and wish all members of our national team strength, energy, new achievements, and victories.”