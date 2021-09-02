Turkic Council media reps touring Azerbaijan's Ganja city (PHOTO)

GANJA, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

The trips of representatives of the media of the member countries and observers of the Turkic Council in the framework of the media tour to Azerbaijan continue, Trend reports.

Currently, the media representatives are touring Ganja city.

The participants of the trip visited the area of the city, where, as a result of the Armenian terror, civilians were killed.

They were informed about the night rocket attacks on Ganja by Armenia during the second Karabakh war, during which 26 civilians were killed and 142 civilians were injured. Large damage was caused to civil objects, historical and cultural monuments, vehicles in the city.

The trip involves journalists from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Hungary.