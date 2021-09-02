Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2
Trend:
The personnel of the motorized rifle units of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan are conducting active exercises at the training center and at the training grounds, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Sept.2.
In the exercises organized in areas with difficult terrain, commanders test the handling of weapons, theoretical knowledge, and practical skills of personnel.
In the training to improve the skills of personnel in the destruction of targets and survival on the battlefield, the level of weapon proficiency is assessed.
Practical shooting from small arms and grenade launchers is carried out in the exercises.
