Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics 2 September 2021 18:02 (UTC+04:00)
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

Trend:

The personnel of the motorized rifle units of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan are conducting active exercises at the training center and at the training grounds, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Sept.2.

In the exercises organized in areas with difficult terrain, commanders test the handling of weapons, theoretical knowledge, and practical skills of personnel.

In the training to improve the skills of personnel in the destruction of targets and survival on the battlefield, the level of weapon proficiency is assessed.

Practical shooting from small arms and grenade launchers is carried out in the exercises.

Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 2
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 2
5m doses of COVID-19 vaccines soon to arrive in Iran
5m doses of COVID-19 vaccines soon to arrive in Iran
Iran solves concerns over essential commodities reserves - President Raisi
Iran solves concerns over essential commodities reserves - President Raisi
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:02
Uzbek President offers IsDB new ideas for developing co-op Business 18:00
EU, EBRD make efforts to boost competitiveness of Georgian firms Business 18:00
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance services Tenders 17:57
USAID to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic Business 17:56
Nizami Ganjavi’s views on women come across as holistic philosophical system – Azerbaijani MP Politics 17:54
Azerbaijan eases procedures of using financial support mechanisms for entrepreneurs Business 17:49
Azerbaijan sees increase in share of business loans in client portfolio of local banks Finance 17:45
Armenians caused destruction to Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Bosnian journalist Politics 17:40
One more company in Turkey banned from participating in BOTAS tenders Oil&Gas 17:37
Georgian winemakers to receive significant funds for sale of grapes Business 17:31
Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 104.6 thsd people Kyrgyzstan 17:29
Azerbaijani Education Ministry to disclose decision about lessons soon Society 17:29
Israel's Delek finalises sale of Tamar gas stake to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Israel 17:23
Sea Cup competition participants perform artillery shooting at aerial target (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17:23
Russia fully increases production in August under OPEC+ deal Russia 17:18
Georgia unveils import, export volumes of citrus fruits Business 17:15
Volume of remittances exceeds foreign direct investment in Georgia - NBG Business 17:12
BMW to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030 Europe 17:12
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian Taneco may start joint production of tires Business 17:12
Armenia's claims about "POWs" not accepted in int'l arena - Azerbaijani political analyst Politics 17:06
Azerbaijan works out new draft law on food safety Economy 17:05
Azerbaijani ministry controls issue of checking COVID passports at entrance to gyms Society 17:05
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, layoffs at 24-year low US 17:00
Turkmenistan’s oil products import from Germany revealed Oil&Gas 16:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Iran Politics 16:35
IDB to launch of a full-fledged representative office in Uzbekistan Business 16:34
Azerbaijan to give subsidies for sowing with agricultural insurance Economy 15:54
India to participate in military exercise in Russia Other News 15:50
Renewables not enough to reach EU’s climate, energy ambitions Oil&Gas 15:42
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan names share of corporate credits in loan portfolio Finance 15:40
India’s Forex reserves to spurt sharply this week Other News 15:38
India invited to EU foreign ministers' meet, discussion on Afghanistan on cards Other News 15:37
Azerbaijani police major talks returning to home in de-occupied Kalbajar Society 15:37
Kazakh Energy Minister talks progress on major gas projects Oil&Gas 15:34
INS Savitri to deliver medical supplies to Bangladesh Other News 15:33
Average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan makes USD 229.5 Kyrgyzstan 15:33
Gas sector cannot continue business as usual, says Eurogas Oil&Gas 15:32
Tesla recalls cars in Israel due to air-conditioner fault US 15:31
Irish data privacy watchdog fines WhatsApp 225 mln euros Europe 15:30
Ukrainian Bees Airline begins flights to Uzbekistan Transport 15:24
New Development Bank admits UAE, Uruguay, Bangladesh Arab World 15:15
IsDB Institute and World Bank Launch Reference Guide on Islamic Finance for Infrastructure PPP Projects Arab World 15:03
Development of renewable energy sources among priorities of Kazakh Energy Ministry Oil&Gas 14:58
Uzbek President proposes creation of new trading and economic space Business 14:50
Turkey's Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day marked at joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 14:45
Delay in oil demand recovery to put downward pressure on prices – Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 14:40
Azerbaijani, Turkish servicemen begin joint training exercises in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:36
IDB, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan sign agreement to establish economic empowerment fund Business 14:34
Kazakhstan to work out new dev't approaches for peaceful nuclear, hydrogen energy Oil&Gas 14:33
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 14:25
Azerbaijani team reaches final of Tank Biathlon competition in Moscow Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan’s exports to Portugal up from January through July 2021 Economy 13:53
Terrible to see what war can do to ordinary people and ordinary places - reporter from North Macedonia Politics 13:50
SOCAR’s energy consumption drops slightly Oil&Gas 13:45
Qatar Airways to begin direct flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty Transport 13:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 2 Society 13:35
Reliability of Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub platforms based on international solutions - DTH Economy 13:35
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holding online conference on Nizami Ganjavi 880 Anniversary: His Contribution to the World Heritage - LIVE Politics 13:31
Uzbekneftegaz share data on projects carried out on Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex Oil&Gas 13:30
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Anzali and Astara ports up Transport 13:28
Azerbaijan records decline in foreign currency demand of local banks Finance 13:27
Azerbaijan's Expressbank faced pressures on profit, capital in 2020 - Fitch Ratings Finance 13:18
VTB Bank's Azerbaijani affiliate looks to increase share of online loan approval by 2022 Finance 13:17
Tatneft, Uzbekneftegaz intend to implement low-tonnage petrochemical projects Oil&Gas 13:15
Kazakhstan to take measures on raising wages - minister Kazakhstan 13:15
Uzbekistan's Uz-Kor Gas Chemicals opens tender for transportation of sodium hydroxide Tenders 13:12
Iran's Sirik Power Plant projects to receive letter of credit Oil&Gas 13:11
IMF assists Uzbekistan in preparing medium-term fiscal strategy (Exclusive) Finance 13:05
Putin to participate in G20 summit in Afghanistan, if it takes place — Kremlin spokesman Russia 13:00
New NATO Special Rep for Caucasus and Central Asia takes office Politics 12:57
Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to define electricity supply methods between EAEU, Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 12:55
Egypt's GDP growth at 7.7% in Q4 2020-21 Arab World 12:53
Eurostat reveals Turkmenistan’s export of oil products to Romania for 1H2021 Oil&Gas 12:53
Israel opens Chinese-operated port in Haifa to boost regional trade links Israel 12:51
Total revenue of Georgian banks up in 7M2021 Business 12:51
Azerbaijani state agency talks roads under construction in Karabakh, East Zangezur Society 12:40
Iran's NISOC declares amount of savings regarding de-emulsifier consumption Oil&Gas 12:39
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Latvia in 7M2021 Turkey 12:37
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.2 Georgia 12:32
Indian Embassy organised webinar on Wellness Tourism to India (PHOTO) Other News 12:30
Citizens in Azerbaijan can present COVID passports, immunity certificates online Society 12:27
Turkish Energy Ministry bans local engineering company from BOTAS tenders Oil&Gas 12:26
Volume of foreign currency sold by Azerbaijani State Oil Fund up in August 2021 Finance 12:24
Iran increases exports to Iraq Business 12:22
Ambassador Sharp talks UK's help in de-mining Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 12:21
Solar, wind energy to dominate power systems within few decades Oil&Gas 12:15
Ryanair passenger numbers rise in August to 11.1 million Europe 12:03
Turkmen state concern to buy equipment via tender Tenders 12:03
Russian company talks about work carried out at Syrdarya TPP in Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:01
Indian EAM speaks to British counterpart Raab on situation in Afghanistan Other News 11:46
Azerbaijani NGOs issue statement on captives, hostages, persons missing due to Armenian aggression Politics 11:46
Armenia still showing unpreparedness for neighborhood policy - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 11:33
Iran shares data on its exports from Kashan County Business 11:32
Prices on food, services continue to rise in Kazakhstan Business 11:31
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 2 Uzbekistan 11:30
Kazakhstan reports jump in non-cash payments country-wide Business 11:28
Europe to see most dramatic reduction in gas production Oil&Gas 11:27
Fox wins Israel franchise for Flying Tiger Copenhagen Israel 11:15
Russia, South Korea considering projects on hydrogen transport Russia 11:05
All news