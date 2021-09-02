Turkey welcomes personal of Azerbaijani Air Force involved in TurAz Sahini – 2021 exercises (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Turkey welcomed the personnel of the Azerbaijani Air Force consisting of 78 people, who flew to the fraternal country to participate in the TurAz Sahini – 2021 joint tactical-flight exercises in Konya city, Trend reports on Sept. 2 referring to the message posted on the official Twitter page of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
Two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will take part in the exercises.
The exercises will take place from September 6 through September 17.
