Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of new Azmonbat enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
Azmonbat Limited Liability Company was opened at the site of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park on September 3, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening ceremony.
