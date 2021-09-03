Azerbaijani president amends decree on establishing Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending his order ‘On establishment of Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC’ No. 400 dated December 14, 2018, Trend reports.
According to the document, article 3.3 of the decree should be:
"3.3. OJSC is a commercial legal entity that ensures the conduct of transactions for the purchase and sale of food products by government order through the ‘Purchase of food products by government order’ electronic portal, as well as the implementation of other measures to organize activities in this area."
