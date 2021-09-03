Azerbaijani president signs order on next conscription for military service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on September 3 on the conscription of Azerbaijani citizens for urgent active military service from October 1 through October 30, 2021, and the transfer of military personnel of urgent active military service to the reserve.

The Azerbaijani citizens who were born in 2003, who are already 18 years old on the day of conscription (including this day), as well as those who were born in 1986-2002 under the age of 35, who have not completed their urgent active military service, who have no right to defer from being called up for urgent active military service or who have not been exempted from being called up for urgent active military service in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, will be called up for urgent military service from October 1 through October 30, 2021, in accordance with the order.

The servicemen of urgent active military service who have completed the term of service envisaged in Article 38.1.1 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service" will be also transferred to the reserve from October 1 through October 30, 2021.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take measures envisaged by the legislation for the execution of this order.