President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

“I once again sincerely congratulate Raman Salehi, who won his 3rd gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games!” the president said in a post on his Twitter account.