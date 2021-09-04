Azerbaijani speaker to attend V World Conference of Parliament Chairpersons in Austria

Politics 4 September 2021 23:14 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

The speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, will leave for a working visit to the Austrian capital Vienna on September 5 to participate in the 5th World Conference of Chairpersons of Parliaments, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani parliament’s press service.

According to the press service, before the conference the 13th meeting of women-chairpersons of parliaments will take place, organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Austrian Parliament and the UN, at which Gafarova will speak on the issues brought up for discussion.

Speakers at the 5th world conference will exchange views on topics such as fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, post-pandemic expectations, as well as climate change-related urgent measures, preventing misinformation, youth participation in politics and gender equality.

The program of the visit will include meetings of the Azerbaijani speaker with the heads of delegations and other officials participating in the conference.

The visit will end on September 9.

Azerbaijani speaker to attend V World Conference of Parliament Chairpersons in Austria Politics 23:14
