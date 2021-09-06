US report on destruction of cemeteries is biased - Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.6
Trend:
The US report on cemeteries destruction is prejudicial and biased, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations on the part of the report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom dated September 1, 2021, related to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
