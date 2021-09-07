Azerbaijan ready to normalize relations with Armenia, says Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenian on the basis of the principles of international law, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
Bayramov made the statement while receiving a delegation led by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.
