Azerbaijan's policy in field of youth and sports bears fruit every year - official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The policy pursued in Azerbaijan in the field of youth and sports bears fruit every year, Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Head of the Youth Policy and Sports Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.
Mammadaliyev made the remark during the event on introducing the newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov to the ministry’s staff.
He noted that the name of Farid Gayibov is well known in the world of sports.
“Farid Gayibov was elected President of the European Gymnastics Federation. The head of state has trust in him, thanks to his knowledge and experience,” Mammadaliyev said.
