France keen to donate funds for demining of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
Trend:
France is keen to donate 400,000 euros to support demining in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, France's Ambassador in Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
"Another area where international cooperation is needed is demining so internally displaced people can return to their land. The areas in Karabakh that require demining are huge. So I was happy to officially inform Azerbaijan's ANAMA that France is keen to donate 400,000 euros to demining this year," Gross said.
