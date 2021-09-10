Azerbaijan, Turkey perform new tasks within joint naval training exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

The tasks of the new stage of the joint training exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish underwater offense and defense groups have been accomplished, Trend reports on Sept.10 citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, at this stage, in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the ship captured by an imaginary terrorist group was successfully neutralized and set free.

Special forces of the two fraternal countries fulfilled the assigned tasks demonstrating high professionalism at the next stage of training exercises that involved helicopters and boats.