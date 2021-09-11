Karabakh begins to revive - Turkish MP
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept.11
Trend:
Karabakh begins to revive, deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ibrahim Kurshat Tuna said during his visit to Aghdam, Trend reports.
According to him, in order to help the cause of the revival of Karabakh, Turkish businessmen will come there, representing the spheres of energy, mining, agriculture and other areas
Turkish MP noted that during the occupation, the Armenians caused great damage to the historical, architectural monuments of Azerbaijan, but now Karabakh is liberated and begins to revive.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan sets new rules for collaboration of border and customs authorities in case of emergencies
Astara railway line is most important for transporting goods along North-South corridor - Iran Customs Administration