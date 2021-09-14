Delegation Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry to visit Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

By the invitation of Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, have left for Turkey, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

During the visit, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense is scheduled to meet with the military leadership of Turkey, as well as to participate in the High-Level Observers Day event within the framework of the TurAz Falcon 2021 joint tactical-flight exercise in Konya province.