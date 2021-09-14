Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports meets with members of national swimming team (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14
Trend:
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with members of the national team and representatives of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation at the Aquatics Palace, Trend reports via the Ministry.
The meeting was attended by the President of the Swimming Federation Khanlar Fatiev, the director of the Aquatics Palace Elchin Hasanov, and others.
During the meeting, the Minister was informed about the process of preparing the team, the activities of the federation, the work done, difficulties, and upcoming tasks. The parties exchanged their opinions.
Minister Farid Gayibov got acquainted with the activities and capabilities of the Water Sports Palace.
