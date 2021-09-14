Military officials of Azerbaijan and Turkey attend joint exercises "Falcon TurAz-2021" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, First Deputy Defense Minister-Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army Lieutenant-General Kerim Veliyev and Deputy Defense Minister-Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tairov arrived in Konya, Turkey on the occasion of the "Day of High-ranking Observers" in context of the joint tactical flight exercises "TurAz Falcon-2021".

A solemn meeting of the Azerbaijani delegation with the participation of the honor guard took place on the territory where the exercises are held, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The high-ranking guests were presented with a briefing on the progress of the joint exercises "TurAz Falcon-2021" and the tasks performed. The briefing was followed by speeches by the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov spoke about the successful development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation under the leadership of the two heads of state.

The bilateral relations are based on a strategic partnership, and consistent measures, implemented in the field of army construction, are an integral part of it.

The Defense Minister expressed gratitude to the Turkish side for the moral support provided by fraternal Turkey during the Patriotic War.

The joint exercises contribute to further improving the professionalism of military pilots, Minister Hasanov said.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar highly appreciated the importance of the joint exercises in terms of gaining experience by the military personnel of the two countries and stressed the importance of developing bilateral military cooperation aimed at ensuring the security of Azerbaijan and Turkey and their peoples, as well as stability in the region.

Highly appreciating the professionalism and skill of the participants of the exercises, the successful fulfillment of their tasks, the ministers of both countries wished the participants even greater success in their service.

In conclusion, the guests watched the practical part of the exercises.