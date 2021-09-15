Baku's liberation in 1918 reflects Azerbaijani-Turkish historical brotherhood - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Liberation of Baku is a special day reflecting the historical brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Jeyhun Bayramov said in a tweet, in connection with the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, Trend reports.

"Liberation of Baku from the occupation by the Caucasian Islamic Army under the command of Nuru Pasha on September 15, 1918 is a special day, reflecting the historical brotherhood, unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey, support in difficult times,” Bayramov noted.

On September 15, 1918, the Caucasian Islamic Army, which included the Azerbaijan Corps, liberated Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.