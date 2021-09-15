Azerbaijani-Turkish unity unshakable, ombudsman of Turkey says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Azerbaijani-Turkish unity is unshakable, Ombudsman of Turkey Sharaf Malkoch told journalists, Trend reports.

"The heroism shown by our martyrs in the struggle for the independence of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the 20th century laid the foundation for unshakable fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. This unity and brotherhood will contribute to the welfare of both Turkey and Azerbaijan, and the Caucasus as a whole and the entire world," Malkoch said.

“On the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from occupation, we honor the memory of all our heroes and martyrs led by the victorious commander of the Caucasian Islamic Army Nuru Pasha. Thanks to his valiance and courage the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood has strengthened even more," he added.

On September 15, 1918, the Caucasian Islamic Army, which included the Azerbaijan Corps, liberated Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.