President Ilham Aliyev appoints new head of Azerbaijan's representative office at EU
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Vagif Sadigov as the country's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belgium and at the same time as the head of Azerbaijan's Representative Office at the European Union, Trend reports.
