Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to National Music Day on Instagram (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of National Day of Music on her official Instagram page, Trend reports.
