Azerbaijani FM leaves for New York to partake in UNGA's 76th session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

Trend:

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for New York, US to participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister of Azerbaijan is planned to partake in the events to be held within the session and in bilateral meetings with officials of other countries.