OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Recently appointed OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing OSCE PA.

Following his two-day visit to Georgia, Henriksen intends to return to the region to undertake visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan, to also discuss respective domestic issues and wider regional challenges.