OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Recently appointed OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing OSCE PA.
Following his two-day visit to Georgia, Henriksen intends to return to the region to undertake visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan, to also discuss respective domestic issues and wider regional challenges.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Main goal of Armenian lobby is to create confrontation between Azerbaijan and Russia - Russian expert
Latest
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2021-2022 competition
British School in Baku organized IGCSE counseling session for parents and students of Year 10 and Year 11 (PHOTO)